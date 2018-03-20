Bollywood actress Urashi Rautela knows how to make heads turn. The gorgeous actress was the cover girl for FHM's latest issue and we have to say, she is making us sweat with her sizzling hot photoshoot.

The former beauty queen has always maintained a sculpted figure. Fans will love the way she shows off her sultry side in her latest photoshoot.

The actress' pictures are one of the hottest ones we have come across this summer. On the cover of March issue of FHM, the Hate Story 4 actress is seen in a white shirt teamed with denim shorts. The bold use of colors and the way Urvashi has pulled off the look is impressive.

Apart from the cover, there are some inside pictures of the shoot. In all the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her curves in the daring outfit.

Check the pictures below:

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)