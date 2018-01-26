Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who has won many hearts with her beauty and talent, continues to sweep men off their feet. However, there is a special man in Urvashi's life whom she loves more than anybody else.

In fact, the former beauty queen recently gifted an expensive Range Rover to him. Wondering who is this special man? Well, it's none other than her father Manvar Singh.

"Urvashi is a daddy's girl. She is very close to her father. From her modelling days to Bollywood films, he has always supported her and she wanted to thank him. So she spent a huge chunk of her savings to buy the Range Rover especially for him," a source close to her said.

But that's not all. After buying a luxury car for her father, she now hopes to buy another one for her mother Meera.