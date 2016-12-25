Urvashi Rautela in Haseeno Ka Deewana song from Kaabil has impressed fans more than Sunny Leone in Laila Main Laila song from Raees.

International Business Times, India conducted an online public poll, asking fans whether they liked Urvashi's item number Haseeno Ka Deewana more than Sunny's Laila Main Laila song.

Although it was a close contest, Urvashi won the poll. About 52.53 percent voters said that they liked Haseeno Ka Deewana song while 47.47 percent people voted for Sunny's Laila Main Laila.

Both the song videos are recreated versions of popular old songs. While Haseeno Ka Deewana is a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's Saara Zamana from Yaarana, Laila Main Laila is a recreated version of Zeenat Aman's Lila O Laila from Qurbani.

Raaes, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are set to clash at the box office on January 25, 2017. There is a huge hype around both the films and it is being expected to be one of the biggest box office clashes.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will present Shah Rukh as a bootlegger and his character is reportedly based on Abdul Latif, who was a criminal in Gujarat during the 1990s.

However, the makers of the movie claimed the character to be fictitious. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan.

On the other side, Hrithik will be seen as a blind man in Kaabil. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is a revenge drama in which Hrithik will avenge the murder of his wife, played by Yami Gautam.