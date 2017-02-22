The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2016 held from December 3 to 9. It was earlier reported that the result would be announced in mid-January, but it didn't happen.

A total of 2961 candidates have qualified for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). The result of three candidates bearing Roll Nos. 0000432, 0010513, and 0659780 has been withheld subject to the outcome of the Court Case.

[READ: UPSC CDS Examination (I) 2016 results declared: Complete list of qualified candidates]

The candidates, who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2016, are required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims of age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents like Questionnaire, Attestation Form and TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test. The formats of SC/ST/OBC and PH certificates and Questionnaire, Attestation Form and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the official website of the UPSC (link given below).

Interview/Personality Test is likely to commence from March 20, 2017 at the UPSC office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The date and time of Personality Test will be displayed on the website of the Commission and it will not be intimated to the candidates individually. Those who are not able to download e-summon letter for the interview should contact the UPSC office through letter or on Phone:- 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011-23384472.

A total of 1,079 candidates will be recruited to IAS, IFS, IPS and IRS, which means only about one third of those who passed the Main Examination will be selected for recruitment after the interview.

Where and how to check UPSC Civil Services (IAS) Main Exam 2016 result:

- Go to the Union Publish Service Commission official website

- Follow "What's New" section

- Click "Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2016"

- Download the result by clicking pdf document provided on Civil Services (Main) Examination column.

[UPSC Official Website]