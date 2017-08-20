The world is excited to watch the upcoming total eclipse happening this week. The moon will overshadow the sun, giving people a spectacular view. National parks are going to be busy with enthusiast thronging the venue to catch the perfect glimpse of the phenomena. But did you know that there is Hollywood connection to the eclipse?

The peeps at 20th Century Fox discovered the insane connection and it will force you to question the brains working in the production house. The eclipse has been associated with the upcoming release, Kingsman: The Golden Circle slated to hit cinema in less than a month.

The production house behind the Kingsman sequel jokingly claimed that eclipse has a connection with the film. According to the team, the total eclipse is actually a promotion for the film. Why you ask? It is because the eclipse doubles into the Kingsman: The Golden Circle's logo. Blew your minds? Ours did too. Who would have thought they could pen down such a connection.

Dubbed as the "greatest movie promo of all time," 20th Century Fox are sharing a slew of videos informing people about the stunt. They also shared a behind-the-scene video claiming that it is the Kingsman team who are behind the eclipse.

The marketing team of Kingsman: The Golden Circle has also gone a step ahead and launched special eclipse glasses designed similar to Harry's half covered spectacle. Now that is called marketing.

A marketing stunt you will never believe. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the greatest movie promo of all time. #Kingsman #GoldenCircleDay pic.twitter.com/kVNE2bQrq6 — Kingsman (@KingsmanMovie) August 19, 2017

Ready for the eclipse? Protect your eye(s) with these special Harry Hart edition glasses! #Kingsman #GoldenCircleDay pic.twitter.com/5BESfrcU3O — Kingsman (@KingsmanMovie) August 19, 2017

Kingsman: The Golden Circle release date: Sep 22, 2017. The total eclipse takes place on August 21, Monday.

The film stars: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry with Sir Elton John, and Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges.