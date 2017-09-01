The automakers at this time of the year will try to make the most out of the festivities with new launches and attractive offers. The month of September looks promising on paper as the industry is expected to see the arrivals of the much-anticipated models this year such as Tata Nexon compact SUV and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

There is no doubt that this festive season could be a good time to welcome new additions to your garage. Here we put together a comprehensive list of upcoming cars and SUVs to help you drive home in your preferred model.

Skoda Octavia RS

Octavia RS, the performance-oriented avatar from Czech carmaker Skoda, was originally planned for a launch on August 30. But the incessant rain in Mumbai delayed the launch till September 1. So, the launches of this month start with the power-packed Skoda Octavia RS, which will be pitted against Audi A3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in India.

At the heart of the new Octavia RS is a 2.0-litre TSI motor, which can churn out 230bhp of power and a maximum torque of 350Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm. The front-wheel drive sports model sprints from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250kmph. Octavia RS boasts of a revised suspension setup and a wider track in the rear.

The new Skoda Octavia RS is expected to be priced at around Rs 30 lakh.

Audi Q7 Petrol

German carmaker Audi is also in the forefront in September with the petrol version of its flagship SUV Q7. The Audi Q7 petrol, badged as Q7 40 TFSI, will be launched in the country on September 4. The launch was originally planned for September 1 but later pushed to September 4.

Powering the new version of Q7 will be a 2-litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 252 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will rival Jeep Grand Cherokee petrol, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400, BMW X5 35i and Land Rover Discovery 3.0 L Petrol.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar is expected to make its way into the Indian showrooms during the festive season this year. The pricing of the luxury SUV in India is expected to be revealed on September 21. Range Rover Velar will be priced in the range of Rs 79 lakh for the 2.0 Petrol S model to Rs 1.18 crore for the 3.0 Diesel HSE versions. The new Velar will be pitted against Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan and BMW X5.

To be slotted between Evoque and Range Rover Sport, Velar is expected to be offered in three variants -- Velar S, Velar SE and Velar HSE. It is offered with two diesel engine options in three states of tune. The 2.0-litre diesel mill develops 178bhp and 430Nm, while its higher tune will have 237bhp and 500Nm. The 3.0-litre motor will develop 296bhp and 700Nm. It also gets 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine tuned to churn out 247bhp and 365Nm, and 296bhp and 400Nm tune.

The range topping 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 mill on the other hand belts out 375bhp and 450Nm of torque. All engines are mated to ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

2017 Ford EcoSport facelift

EcoSport, the much popular and the successful compact SUV offering of Ford, is getting a makeover soon. Ford has been testing the new EcoSport on different terrains across the country for quite some time now and a launch is expected to happen on September 15. The company, however, has not confirmed the launch date as yet.

EcoSport, in its new avatar, is speculated to get changes under the hood. The powertrain of the EcoSport facelift is rumoured to include a new 1.5-litre mill from the Dragon family. The new 1.5-litre Dragon mill is expected to replace the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT engine in the current model.The EcoSport is currently powered by a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine that is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power, and 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engines.

Tata Nexon

Nexon, the first compact SUV from Tata's stable, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited launches of the year. Tata has confirmed that Nexon will see the light of the day in the country in September. However, the launch date of the Nexon is yet to be revealed. Nexon is based on the company's new IMPACT design language after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV will pack a 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.

To be pitted against the well-established Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport amongst others in its segment, the Nexon has a tough job in hand. The rumour has it that Nexon will get a price tag starting at Rs 6.5 lakh.

Tata Tiago Wizz

Tata is readying a special edition of its much popular hatchback Tiago for the Indian market. The new Tiago edition, which is expected to be called Wizz could be launched in the country anytime from now.

According to leaked documents, Tiago Wizz will get black roof and spoiler and dual-tone wheel cover with red accent. Tiago Wizz will also feature black contrast coloured ORVMs and Berry Red grille highlights. The cabin of Wizz will have dual-tone with piano black finish and red accents. The new model will wear Wizz limited edition badging and blackout on B pillar.

Tiago Wizz will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift

S-Cross, the premium crossover of Maruti Suzuki, is due to get a new avatar in India soon. The new S-Cross, which was unveiled last year in the international market, is currently being tested on the Indian market and a launch is expected in September.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to open bookings for the S-Cross facelift through Nexa from September 1. In the new avatar, the crossover is expected to feature a restyled front bumper and a larger radiator grille along with projector headlamps. The S-Cross facelift is likely to get redesigned tail lamps and bumper.

Under the hood, it is rumoured that the current 1.6-litre engine in the S-Cross may not make it to the new avatar as the sales for that is low. The current model of the crossover comes with 1.3-litre and 1.6-litre diesel units. It is said that the 1.3-litre brought the majority of the sales for S-Cross.