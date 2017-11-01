The festive season witnessed the arrival of many new cars and bikes in India. In the coming months also, more are expected as the automakers are in high spirits rolling up their sleeves to announce their latest offerings. November month is said to see the debut of many new models.

As automobile companies look to turn around their fortunes with new offerings, here we go beyond the details by listing everything you need to know about the upcoming cars and bikes this November.

Renault Captur (November 6)

The French carmaker Renault is all set to launch its new Captur premium SUV in India on November 6. The SUV was unveiled in the country in September and is open for bookings across the dealerships. It can also be booked through the company website and Renault Captur App.

To be pitted against the new Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, the Renault Captur is based on the same platform as that of the Duster. Under the hood, Captur will get a1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the Duster. While the petrol mill can generate 104bhp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, the diesel engine churns out 108bhp at 4,000rpm and peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm. Transmission in the upcoming SUV is likely to be handled by a six-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and diesel.

The Captur is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh — Rs 16 lakh.

Suzuki Intruder 150 (November 7)

Suzuki India seems to be looking forward to an exciting launch in November. The images of the new Suzuki Intruder 150 cruiser bike have emerged online.Taking a cue from the flagship 1,800cc Suzuki Intruder, the new Intruder targets the 150cc cruiser motorcycle segment in India, which is now dominated by the Bajaj Avenger 150.

The new Suzuki Intruder 150 will share its engine with the Gixxer. The 154.9cc, single-cylinder engine, which currently churns out 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000rpm, could be re-tuned to suit the cruising bike.

The Suzuki Intruder is expected to get features like projector LED headlamp and raised instrument cluster and features LED tail lamp. It is likely to get telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit in the rear, while the braking could be handled by disc brakes on both ends.

The Suzuki Intruder is also likely to get single channel ABS and dual-exhaust and is expected to be priced at around Rs 1 lakh.

2017 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45 (November 7)

The German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will expand its AMG portfolio in India with the addition of two new entry-level models -- AMG CLA 45 and GLA 45. The SUV and four-door coupe have been slated for launch on November 7.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 and the GLA 45 come powered by the same 2-litre, in-line 4, turbocharged engine that can churn out a maximum power of 375bhp and peak torque of 475Nm, mated to AMG Speedshift DCT 7-Speed sports transmission.

The four-door coupe and SUV will come in a black finish with yellow touches and will get features like 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, blacked-out alloy wheels, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED taillamps and more.

Honda Grazia (November 8)

Honda 2Wheelers announced the bookings and the arrival of the new Grazia in India last week. The Grazia, expected to be a 125cc automatic scooter will be launched in the country on November 8. The scooter is now open for bookings across the dealerships of the company against a down-payment of Rs 2,000.

The Grazia — the new "Advanced Urban scooter" — targets the "young and confident" cosmopolitan India. The new Honda Grazia is expected to feature twin headlamps with LED light, new instrument cluster, storage space in front, USB charging port and LED taillamp. The automatic scooter is likely to get black-coloured alloy wheels and disc brake at the front while it is also expected to come equipped with the combi-brake system (CBS). Telescopic front suspension is also said to be part of the upcoming model.

Also read: Honda Grazia scooter likely to be launched in India on November 8

Power is likely to come from a 124.9cc, air cooled, 4-stroke engine that does the duty in the Honda Activa 125. The engine churns out 8.52bhp at 6500rpm and a peak torque of 10.54Nm at 5000rpm. Expected to be priced at around Rs 65,000, the new Grazia will take on the likes of Suzuki Access 125, Vespa VX 125 and the Mahindra Gusto 125.

2017 Ford EcoSport facelift (November 9)

The much-awaited new Ford EcoSport will be launched on November 9. The bookings are open at some of the dealerships of the company.

Also read: Stock clearance sale: Ford EcoSport gets discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh

The new Ford EcoSport gets a major makeover and hosts a slew of new features. It features revised front grille, a new set of headlamps with LED daytime running lights and set of alloy wheels. The feature list of the new EcoSport includes touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 and Emergency Assistance, cruise control, a speed limiter function, a rear-view camera and automatic climate control. On the safety front, ABS and airbags are standard across variants.

Under the hood, the new EcoSport gets new Dragon series petrol engines. The current 1.5-litre Ti-VCT is replaced with the 1.5-litre Dragon engine with a power output of 123 hp at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine is retained for new EcoSport.

Lexus NX300h (November 17)

Lexus India is all set to add a fourth model -- NX300h to its portfolio. The NX is the third best-selling vehicle of the Lexus in 2016 behind the RX crossover and ES sedan. The India-bound variant is expected to be NX300h and it has a hybrid engine under the hood. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine will be paired with an electric motor that produces a combined output of 194bhp. The mill will come paired with an electronically controlled CVT unit.

The new Lexus NX300h will go up against affordable rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

Maruti Suzuki is all set to add a new twist to its Celerio hatchback saga with a new crossover based on the model. Dubbed Celerio X, the launch of the cross-hatch could happen anytime now.

In terms of dimensions, the Celerio X is expected to have gone longer and wider than the regular hatchback Celerio. It now measures 3,715 mm long, 1,635 mm wide, 1,565 mm tall and comes with the same wheelbase of 2,425 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 120 mm and has a 235-litre boot. Under the hood, the Celerio X will get power from the same 998cc, K-series petrol engine of the hatchback that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque.

The Celerio X gets black body kit with features like matte black rear bumper, black wheel arch cladding and black side moulding. At the front, the new Celerio X gets a dual-tone bumper with a new front grille.