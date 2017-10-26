Young Telugu actor Ram Pothineni is set to make a comeback to the big screen after last year's romantic comedy-action film Hyper and has spilled the beans on the story, concept and his role in his next movie Unnadi Okate Zindagi (Vunnadi/VOZ).

Unnadi Okate Zindagi is slated to hit the screens on October 27, over a year after the release of Hyper on September 30, 2016. Talking about the long gap, Ram, who is busy promoting the movie, said that the scripts that came his way were not impressive. So, he waited for the right film.

Ram says that Unnadi Okate Zindagi is a musical love story that deals with three different stages of a man's life. "Unnadi Okkate Zindagi is about three phases of my character's life. One is childhood, the other two are college and post-education life. The film also deals with friendship, love, and breakup," the actor told 123Telugu.

Besides providing entertainment, Unnadi Okate Zindagi imparts an important message to the viewers. "The whole concept of the film is that life is very simple but we complicate it completely. My character in the film is also the same who has simple and easy answers for everything in life," Ram added.

Talking about his role and performance, Ram says that he has tried his best to give it a realistic touch. "Abhiram is a very consistent character, no matter what life throws at him. It's a character that can't be essayed with cinematic liberties. I didn't want anything to be fake about it. Every time I felt I wasn't genuine in a frame, I went for a retake," The Hindu quoted him as saying.

Kishore Tirumala, who earlier directed 2016 film Nenu Sailaja, has written and directed Unnadi Okate Zindagi, which features Anupama Parameswaran and Lavanya Tripathi in the female leads. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film, while Sameer Reddy handled cinematography.