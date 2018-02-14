A United Airlines plane flying over the Pacific Ocean had to make an emergency landing after passengers noticed that parts of flight 1175's engine were falling off. The plane was flying from San Francisco and had to make an emergency landing at Honolulu airport on Tuesday.

Passengers took to social media to share photos and videos of the engine's outer shell that had fallen off, and described the horrifying moments.

"Scariest flight of my life," passenger Maria Falaschi‏ tweeted along with a photo of the engine malfunction.

Another passenger, Erik Haddad, shared the video of the engine and tweeted: "That looks bad, plane and simple."