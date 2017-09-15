Director Kranthi Madhav's Telugu movie Ungarala Rambabu starring Sunil and Miya George has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Ungarala Rambabu is comedy film with a message to film-goers. Besides direction, Kranthi Madhav, of Onamalu and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju fame, has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Paruchuri Kireeti. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2 hours 20 minutes.

The story of Ungarala Rambabu is about Ram Babu, a happy-go-lucky person, who grew from rags to riches on his own with luck favouring him. When he incurs losses in business, his mentor suggests him to marry a girl born in a particular zodiac and star to better his condition.

While he is searching for one, he finds his lady luck in Savitri (Miya George), who joins in his travel office as manager. He tries to woo Savitri, who shows interest in him, but she asks him to convince her father (Prakash Raj) to take their relationship to next level. How he does it to get his lady luck forms the crux of the story of Ungarala Rambabu.

The audiences say that Ungarala Rambabu is a typical Sunil film with a routine story. Kranthi Madhav has created an interesting screenplay and entertains movie buffs with some songs, romance and comedy scenes in the first half. But the story stumbles in the second half and especially the last 30 minutes are dragging and boring.

Sunil and Miya George have done their best and their performances and chemistry are the highlights of the film. Prakash Raj and others have also done justice to their roles. The movie has rich production values and Ghibran's music and Sarvesh Murari's beautiful picturisation are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Ungarala Rambabu movie review by the audience.

