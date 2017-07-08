The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) on Friday, July 7, declared that an ancient shrine in Israel-controlled West Bank was actually Palestinian.

The declaration has since seen Israel pull its funding from the UN, and tighten security near the Hebron shrine that seems to be in the middle of the latest point of escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine.

The conflict between the two nations has festered on for decades, with little-to-no signs of ending as both sides refuse to baulk under pressure from the other, or even outside.

The Hebron decision

It is under these circumstances that Unesco has ruled that the Hebron shrine a "Palestinian World Heritage Site in Danger". Two other shrines next to it — the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque — have been accorded the same tag.

The UN agency said in an official statement of Hebron or the Al-Khalil old town: "The use of a local limestone shaped the construction of the old town of Hebron / Al-Khalil during the Mamluk period between 1250 and 1517." This was one of the points on which its decision was based.

The decision was taken by the World Heritage Committee at a meeting in Krakow. "The Committee simultaneously added the site of Hebron / Al Khalil to the List of World Heritage in Danger," said Unesco in its statement.

Israel hits back

Soon after the Unesco announcement, Israel reacted with consternation: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a scathing attack at the move on his Facebook page.

"Another Unesco decision. This time they ruled that the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron is a Palestinian site – meaning it's not a Jewish one – and that the site is in danger. It's not a Jewish site? Who is buried there? Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah. The Patriarchs and the Matriarchs," he wrote.

He also ordered that a sum of $1 million — originally assigned as Israel's contribution to the UN to set up a museum and other projects highlighting Jewish heritage in Hebron — be taken away.

Israel has also tightened security around Hebron, which has seen several retaliatory killings between Muslims and Jewish people living there.