Australian left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc created history today (November 7) with two hat-tricks in a single match at Hurstville Oval in Sydney. He is only the eighth bowler in first-class cricket history to manage a double hat-trick.

Playing for New South Wales, 27-year-old Starc achieved this incredible feat of two hat-tricks in a Sheffield Shield match.

He had achieved the first yesterday (November 6) and came back to the field to bag three more wickets in successive deliveries on Tuesday, against Western Australia.

Thanks to Starc's incredible bowling, New South Wales, captained by Steve Smith, defeated Western Australia by 171 runs.

On Monday, Starc accounted for number nine, 10, 11 - Jason Behrendorff (20, bowled), David Moody (0, lbw) and Simon Mackin (0, bowled) off fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries of his 20th over. Starc, with this hat-trick brought an end to Western Australia's first innings at 176 in 67 overs.

Today, Western Australia were chasing 395 for victory and they were bundled out for 223 in 77.1 overs in second essay.

Starc's second hat-trick of the match was achieved in two overs. He again removed Behrendorff (0, c wicketkeeper Peter Neville) and Moody (0, bowled) off successive deliveries (last two) in the 76th over.

He returned to bowl the 78th over and dismissed Jonathan Wells (16) caught by Smith at slips on the first ball, to wrap up the match with a historic feat.

He's done it again! Mitchell Starc makes history with twin #SheffieldShield hat-tricks. https://t.co/CYB9HEqFpO — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 7, 2017

"They are taking the Mickey out of me for cleaning up the tail again, but someone's got to do it," Starc said of the hat-trick yesterday.

"I am pretty sure they all know where it is going and they all keep missing it so I will keep bowling it for now. I was pretty happy with my rhythm yesterday and today."

A hat-trick this time. ?? new stumps please! Mitchell Starc! pic.twitter.com/K2a9vxdBgR — Frank (@FranklinnMJ) November 6, 2017

Starc returned to cricket action recently after recovering from a foot injury. This performance of his is a big warning to England as the first Ashes Test starts on November 23 in Brisbane.

Incredible! Twin hat-tricks for @mstarc56 in the Sheffield Shield!



He's in sizzling form ahead of the #Ashes... pic.twitter.com/7Al5aCZXOL — Cricket Network (@CricketNetwork) November 7, 2017

