UM Motorcycles India has announced a price hike of up to five percent for its models. Renegade Commando will now cost Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S will have a price tag of Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Earlier, the motorcycles were priced Rs 1.59 lakh and Rs 1.49 lakh, respectively.

"This price revision is on account of increase in the cost of raw material and other cost of operations. We have rationalized the costs, but taken care that impact is minimal. We also continue to offer finance at attractive interest rates for customers to enter the brand," said UML director Rajeev Mishra.

The American motorcycle manufacturer headquartered in Miami had kick-started its India operations at the Auto Expo 2016 in association with Lohia Auto. The production of the cruisers is underway at Lohia Auto's Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand, currently making 1,000-1,500 motorcycles per month. The plant has a production capacity of up to 50,000 per annum and the company will sell its motorcycles through 50 dealerships in the country.

So far, UM Motorcycles India has received over 4,000 bookings for the two models. Both Renegade Commando and Sport S are powered by a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

Renegade Commando measures 2,257 mm in length, 1,140 mm in height, 780 mm in width and has wheelbase of 1,545 mm. On the other hand, Renegade Sport S measures 2,227 mm in length, 1,100 mm in height, 860 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 1,545 mm. Both the motorcycles come with a ground clearance of 150 mm and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres.

Commando is offered in three colours (Black Shine, Green Matt and Grey Matt), while Sports S is available in Shiny Black, Orange and Red.