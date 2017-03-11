American two-wheeler manufacturer UM Motorcycles has opened a new dealership showroom in Pune. The new showroom with the integrated service centre is the 20th dealerships of the company in India.

The showroom will display the UM Motorcycles' current range in India -- Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S.

"In the past few quarters we have seen numerous youngsters opt for our motorcycles many of whom were university students. Hence, it was imperative for us to open a dealership in Pune, as it is the home of leading universities of the country," said Rajeev Mishra, CEO – UM Lohia Two Wheelers.

"I am sure that the student community in Pune shall opt for our flagship products the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S without a single thought, as they have been designed keeping in mind the preferences of the youth," he added.

UM Motorcycles India, which sells its models in the country in association with Lohia Auto, began its journey in 2016. Renegade Commando is now being sold at Rs 1.64 lakh, while Renegade Sports S comes for Rs 1.57 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Both the motorcycles come powered with a 280cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine that develops 25bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 21.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

Now, UM is reportedly looking to launch the third model, Renegade Classic, in India by May. Renegade Classic had made its debut at the Auto Expo 2016.

The bookings for the model are expected to begin by April.