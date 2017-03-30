Be it hitting a gym or jogging in a park or pavement, listening to your favourite music surely helps. But you can't buy a normal headphone, something similar to the ones that come with your smartphone, if you are going to use it during workouts.

Headphones for sports and workouts are usually tougher and designed differently as it is not comfortable to hit the gym or run with wires hanging down your side. Here are ultimate workout headphones you can buy in 2017:

1) Jaybird X3: Priced at $130, this headphone has a mini wireless buds, sweat-resistant and has eight hour battery life. Most importantly, it has a stellar sound quality, and one can personalise sounds with MySound App.

2) Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless: Priced at $199, Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless headphone delivers excellent sound quality and good battery life. It has a built-in heart rate sensor for enhanced performance tracking, Bluetooth, NFC and compatible with fitness apps like MapMyRun, RunKeeper, Endomondo and Runtastic.

3) Jabra Elite Sport: Priced at $250, this headphone has a wonderful sound. It has features like noise isolation, 3 hours battery life and charging case with 6 hours of battery life, and heart-rate sensor for precise tracking activity.

4) Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless: This headphone connects via Class 1 Bluetooth, offers 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts, and comes with Apple's handy W1 chip. It also features sweat-resistant and boasts if superb sound quality. It comes with a price tag of $150.

5) Urbanears Hellas Rush: This wireless Bluetooth headphone is made for sports. Priced at $119, its headband and ear pads absorb sweat and are washable. It also boasts of very good sound quality.

6) JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Heart Rate: It is designed for an uninterrupted top class audio, supports HFP, HSP, A2DP and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles, and battery lasts for five hours. It also sweat-resistant and comes with an app for gathering heart-rate statistics. It is priced at $200.

7) LG Tone Active+: It comes with a price tag of $125 and has a 13 hours battery life. It has good sound quality, water and sweat resistant, and built-in external speakers.

8) Samsung Gear IconX: This headphone has a built-in 4GB music player for phone-free listening, fitness tracker and heart rate monitor that allow you to share your data with your device. It is priced at $145.