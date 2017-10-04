HMD Global is tight-lipped on its upcoming ultimate flagship Nokia 9 but leaks have revealed almost every detail, including key specifications. Now, it has emerged that the next-generation smartphone could be seen in a Polished Blue colour when it is launched.

The Nokia 9 is expected to see the light of day early next year or as early as this year end.

Several images of the purported Nokia 9 have been leaked over the last few weeks. Now, a Baidu user has revealed a new picture of the device in Polished Blue colour. It is in sync with earlier photos with a curved edge-to-edge display, a dual camera and fingerprint sensor in the back.

There are conflicting reports on the screen size of the upcoming Nokia handset. Some reports suggested that it would sport a 5.46 inch screen with an edge-to-edge display, while others claimed that it would feature a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution.

It is also reported that the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, an Android Nougat or Android 8.0 Orea operating system, a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support under the hood.

One of the highlights of the Nokia 9 will be its camera. It is expected to feature a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper, or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP front- snapper.