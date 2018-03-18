Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Lakshmi Manchu and a host of other Tollywood celebs have wished a happy new year to their fans on the occasion of Ugadi 2018.

The word 'Ugadi' is derived from Sanskrit words yuga (age) and ādi (beginning) and this means the beginning of a new age. Ugadi is the New Year's Day for Hindus of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This festivity includes drawing colorful patterns on the floor called kolamulus (Rangoli), decorating the door with mango and neem leaf, wearing new clothes, special oil treatment and bath and visiting Hindu temples.

Another interesting part of this festival is a special food called pachadi that combines all flavors – sweet, sour, salty, and bitter. It is a symbolic reminder that one must expect all flavors of experiences in the coming new year and make the most of them.

A host of Telugu celebs took to social media to wish their fans on this occasion. Here are their wishes and greeting cards shared on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu: I wish you all new courage, new hope & new beginnings. May the new year bring everything you honestly desire. Me andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu :) #HappyUgadi

Rana Daggubati: Happy Ugadi everyone!! Have a fantastic year!

Samantha Akkineni: Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous Ugadi❤️ May this be a wonderfully fulfilling year #HappyUgadi

Kajal Aggarwal: Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Ugadi Stay blessed!! #HappyUgadi #HappyGudiPadwa

Lakshmi Manchu: The raw mangoes, neem and jaggery represent the sour, bitter and sweet flavours of life. May your life only be filled with sweetness. Happy #Ugadi!

Rakul Preet: Happy Ugadi to all of u !! blessings from Tirupathi !! Stay blessed stay happy

Kalyanram Nandamuri: మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ విళంబి నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకంక్షాలు . Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi

Nani: మీకు...మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు విళంబి నామ తెలుగు సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very very Happy Ugadi .. A new journey begins today .. First day shoots are always special :))

Adivi Sesh: Happy #Ugadi guys! Take this opportunity to get rid of negativity and for auspicious beginnings :)

Ram Pothineni: Andhariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu.. #Love -R.A.P.O

Sushanth A: అందరికి ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! Happy Ugadi everyone! & Thank You to each one of you for the birthday wishes, reading all of them

Hamsa Nandini: Put all the shadows of the past behind. Let's look forward to new start, Realize new aspirations and dreams, Find new courage and hope to achieve them. Wishing you an Ugadi filled with happiness and fun! #GudiPadwa #Swanstories