A new UFO sighting was recently reported along the United States and Mexico border. Eyewitnesses claim that a fleet of seven to eight UFOs was flying right over the border control post at Tijuana.

According to reports, hundreds of people were stunned to see the bizarre view. The crowd also included customs and border protection officers.

"The footage was captured on the Tijuana border on the Mexican side. The clip captures what can best be described as a fleet or an extremely large grouping of UFOs that look like they are stopping traffic or at least slowing it down," said Tyler from UFO monitoring group Secureteam, the Sun reported.

The video of these strange flying objects was uploaded on Instagram, which gained over 30,000 views and 200 comments. The post has been removed.

"Even border patrol agents are seen with their cameras, eyes up focusing on these objects that seem to be just littering the clouds. This was posted on Instagram, but then the page was removed. The footage has been taken down. This is actually really strange," Tyler added.

Instances of such controversial videos and images are often found going missing from the internet. On November 28, 2016, a group of UFOs was seen hovering in the skies of Istanbul, Turkey.

The videos and images created quite a stir on Twitter. The hashtag #UFOAttacktoTurkey also started trending on Twitter, but the website tried censoring the incident which left people infuriated.

Tyler claims that the video is genuine. The footage shows around seven or eight mysterious luminous objects randomly hovering in the sky. Four of these UFOs can be seen aligning to take a rectangular form. Light emitted by one of the UFOs can also be seen turning off in the video.

"At first they are random, but towards the end four of them align in a rectangular formation so they can't be balloons. Whatever they are, even the border control agents were focusing on them," Tyler said.

