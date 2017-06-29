UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26. The two are set to face off in the highest grossing pay per view match ever and the Irishman is expected to earn way more than the UFC will be able to pay him.

Even if McGregor loses, he would have earned enough money to last him a lifetime and there were rumours that he could retire after the Mayweather fight. That left the UFC fans a little concerned as they would not get to see one of the best mixed martial artists ever compete again.

However, those rumours have been put to rest by UFC president Dana White who recently revealed that McGregor is already thinking about his return to the octagon. The Irishman will be expected to defend his lightweight title when he gets back to the UFC and he reportedly wants to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

Nurmagomedov is probably the best MMA fighter to come out of Russia and is yet to lose a fight in his MMA career. The Russian was supposed to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 209 but that fight got cancelled because he fell ill. This was the third time a fight between the two has been cancelled.

White said a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson will be booked again and the winner will get a shot at McGregor. The UFC lightweight champion feels the Russian will get the win against Ferguson and has already spoken to White about having their bout in Russia.

"You know what Conor told me? He said, 'I want Khabib in Russia,'. Isn't he awesome? He's like, 'I want Khabib, in Russia.' He's awesome. Conor McGregor is a unicorn. There's nothing like him. He's working on boxing Floyd Mayweather and then he's talking about fighting Khabib in Russia right after," MMA Junkie quoted White as saying.

White did not reveal when or where the Nurmagomedov- Ferguson will happen but said the fight will happen soon.