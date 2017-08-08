Jose Mourinho will look to get one over his former club as Manchester United face off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday.

Manchester United had a pretty decent season last time around, despite disappointing in the Premier League. In Mourinho's first year, United went on to win the League Cup and the Europa League, and it is thanks to the victory in the latter tournament that United will now face Real Madrid, who became the first club in the Champions League era to win to the major European title in two successive seasons.

As good as Manchester United are, Real Madrid will start this Super Cup as the favourites, even more so after Cristiano Ronaldo was included in the squad. Ronaldo was not a part of Real's tour to the US as he was given extra time to recover from his exertions in the Confederations Cup, and, therefore, missed when these two teams met in the International Champions Cup.

Manchester United have their own stars to name, with Paul Pogba now joined by his good friend Romelu Lukaku. All three of United's summer signings – Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic – are expected to feature, and watching how they go against such big opposition will be interesting.

"I'm excited to be playing the Super Cup and to be playing against the European champions," Jose Mourinho said. "It's an honour when it's the European champions and even more so when these European champions are the team with the most history and trophies.

"We have to play and to enjoy a special moment because it is not many times a player has the chance to play in the Super Cup.

"There are not many times that a player has the chance to play for the Super Cup, unless you are like Real Madrid or Barcelona, winning European trophies quite regularly. So it is a special moment for the players, we have to try to play against the European champions.

Both teams will be wary of the weather in Skopje in Macedonia, with the soaring temperatures, no doubt, set to make this game more difficult.

"I knew the weather was like this," Mourinho added. "Since we have got back from the States I have decided to train every day in Manchester at 4pm, but it was raining every day. I was trying to keep that feeling of the heat but it was raining every day.

"I think for the players it has to be a little bit hard. I know in Madrid, they had more training in the hot weather so they are more adapted than us. But we have to play and we have to try our best."

When and where to watch live

Real Madrid vs Manchester United is set to begina at 7.45pm BST, 8.45pm CET, 12.15am IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 2. Live Streaming: BT Sport Live Stream.

Spain, Australia, Canada, France, Indonesia, Thailand, Middle East, North Africa: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: Fox Soccer Match Pass.