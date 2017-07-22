Road accident
[Representational Image]Reuters

At least nine persons, including six women, were killed and 22 injured when a bus overturned near Udaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident. "PM@narendramodi expressed grief on the loss of lives due to the accident in Udaipur. He extends condolences to the families of the deceased," the PMO tweeted.

The incident took place around 9 am when the bus en route Haridwara from Ahmedabad overturned on the Ahmedabad-Udaipur highway, a senior police officer told IANS over the phone.

Five persons died on the spot while four others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. A few of them are in critical condition, the officer said.

Prime Minister Modi further wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

