The year 2016 saw many television celebrities getting hitched and this year too has started with another TV celeb tying the knot. Ginnie Virdi, who plays the role of Ranjana on Udaan, tied the knot with advocate Parminder Singh Malhi on January 1.

It was a Punjabi wedding and was attended by the couple's close friends and family. Ginnie's Udaan co-stars had also attended the ceremony held in Delhi. "It was a full-on Punjabi wedding, attended by close family and friends. My co-stars from Udann were also present on the occasion," Ginnie told the Times of India.

Talking about why she chose to get married on January 1, the actress said: "I believe that you should do what makes you happy on the first day of a year. The muhurat coincided with the New Year and we had some inportant rituals on December 31. I think it's a sign that we will spend the rest of our lives together [sic]."

Meanwhile, there were reports that Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat actress Somya Seth, who played the role of Kaurwaki, would also tie the knot with her American-born beau Arun Kapoor on January 15.

Last year in the month of January, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal tied the knot in Goa. Others popular celebs who got hitched were Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta, Suyyash Rai-Kishwer Merchantt and Shikha Singh-Karan Shah.