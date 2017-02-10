If you are a loyalist of the much-expected fantasy title For Honor, which is set for release on February 14, then do check the official open beta of the game which is now seeding to gamers across the world. This version is live from February 9 till February 12, 2017, for users of Sony PS4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC gaming platforms.

The USP of the above open-beta version of For Honor is that it lets gamers try out the 6 new maps, along with the 9 in-game protagonists.

At this juncture, it is worth remembering that the full public release of For Honor takes place on February 14. It is also important to note that very recently Ubisoft seeded a closed beta of For Honor that ran from 26 January till the 29 of January 2017.

Along with seeding For Honor Closed Beta, Ubisoft also launched War of the Factions, a limited-time event which helped answer the question: When the mighty Vikings, deadly Samurai and bold Knights finally collide on the battlefield, who will reign supreme?

War of the Factions tracked all multi-player activities across all platforms from all players during the Closed Beta, and rewarded players who fought for the faction and honoured the winning side with additional rewards. These rewards were transferred to the full game and were only available to Closed Beta participants.

For the uninitiated, For Honor (by Ubisoft) offers an engaging in-game campaign and thrilling multiplayer mode. Players of the game represent warriors of the three Great Factions viz. Knights, Samurais and Vikings; each fighting to the death on intense battlefields. For Honor is currently up for pre-orders. Click here to pre-order the game.