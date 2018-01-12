The much-anticipated ICC U-19 World Cup starts finally on Saturday January 13. Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia, West Indies, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe and hosts New Zealand fight it out in their respective matches on the opening day.

India will have to wait until the second day, i.e, Sunday to open their campaign in the 2018 tournament.

The 16 teams are divided into groups of four and each team has an equal chance of reaching the final, even if they come bottom in the group. The presence of Plate quarter-finals/semi-finals as well as Super League quarter-finals/semi-finals makes the format a bit complicated to the general eye, but it comes across as a big boost to even the bottom-ranked teams.

Here are the groupings

Group A: Kenya, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies

Group B: Australia, India, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group C: Bangladesh, Canada, England, Namibia

Group D: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Ireland, Afghanistan

Following the group stages, the bottom eight teams across the four pools get another lifeline in the form of a Plate quarter-final, while the top eight teams battle it out in the Super League knockout stages.

The tournament also features a match up for the 15th place-playoff.

Full schedule: ICC U-19 World Cup 2018 group stages

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Jan 13 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3 am Whangarei Zimbabwe vs Papua New Guinea 3 am Lincoln Bangladesh vs Namibia 3 am Lincoln New Zealand vs West Indies 6:30 am Mount Maunganui Jan 14 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 3 am Whangarei South Africa vs Kenya 3 am Lincoln India vs Australia 6:30 am Mount Maunganui Jan 15 Bangladesh vs Canada 3 am Lincoln England vs Namibia 3 am Queenstown Jan 16 Pakistan vs Ireland 3 am Whangarei India vs Papua New Guinea 6:30 am Mount Maunganui Jan 17 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3 am Whangarei Zimbabwe vs Australia 3 am Lincoln New Zealand vs Kenya 3 am Chirstchurch West Indies vs South Africa 6:30 am Mount Maunganui Jan 18 Namibia vs Canada 3 am Lincoln Bangladesh vs England 3 am Queenstown Jan 19 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 3 am Whangarei Australia vs Papua New Guinea 3 am Lincoln India vs Zimbabwe 6:30 am Mount Maunganui Jan 20 Afghanistan vs Ireland 3 am Whangarei West Indies vs Kenya 3 am Lincoln England vs Canada 3 am Queenstown New Zealand vs South Africa 6:30 am Mount Maunganui

After the group stage, this remains the progression of matches:

4 Plate (bottom two teams) quarter final matches

4 Super League (top two teams) quarter final matches

2 Plate playoff semi final matches

2 plate semi final matches

2 Super League playoff semi final matches

2 Super League semi final matches

Final

Conclusion: The knockout phase of the tournament can throw up any possible match-up and therefore, as mentioned, an India-Pakistan match may not be very difficult to witness in the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018.

Broadcast and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports 1/HD (India and rest of Indian sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa). Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV (New Zealand), Ten Sports (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) Fox Networks Group (South East Asia), ATN (Canada).

Live streaming: Hotstar (India, Indian sub-continent, Canada, USA, Central Asia, Pacific Islands).

Live scores: Twitter.