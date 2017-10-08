The FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 gets more enthralling with every passing day. India's debut in a football world cup remained the talking point on Day 1, while Brazil vs Spain remained the biggest match of the group stages on Day 2.

On Day 3 this Sunday October 3, the FIFA U-17 World Cup matches get set to be hosted at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, also known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The venue is also hosting the final of the tournament on October 28.

Brazil just edged out Spain 2-1 at the JLN Stadium in Kochi in a match that was played with frenetic pace. Most of the players were seen falling down on the ground due to cramps at the end of the match owing to the humid conditions, however.

In the other key matches, Germany beat Costa Rica 2-1 at the JLN Stadium in Goa, while in the evening, Asian giants Iran thrashed Guinea 3-1 and Niger bagged a shock win over DPR Korea.

The most notable match of Sunday is scheduled between England and South American side Chile. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal are the names that come to the fore when we talk of the South American nation, while England boasts of highly-popular faces like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, rising stars Marcus Rashford and Dele Alli and so on.

Can the Young Lions, with their rich reputation at the back, just about get the winning start in the tournament? Here is the complete Day 3 schedule:

Guwahati - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

New Caledonia vs France

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony ESPN

Live stream: Sony Liv

Honduras vs Japan

Time: 8 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony ESPN

Live stream: Sony Liv

Kolkata - Salt Lake Stadium

Chile vs England

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel (India): Sony TEN 2/HD

Live stream: Sony Liv

Iraq vs Mexico