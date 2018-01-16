Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy finished with a superb haul of five for 14 as three-time champions India completed a facile 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) for a second successive win at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup that took them closer towards qualification for the Super League stage.

Roy's haul followed a fine spell by opening bowlers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti as PNG could only set a measly 65-run target in the Group B match played in front of broadcast cameras in Tauranga. Captain Prithvi Shaw then knocked up a neat half-century as the target was achieved in only eight overs.

India's dominance from early on in the Group B match was on expected lines after Shaw put the opposition in to bat. PNG could only manage a total of 64 in 21.5 overs and has now failed to reach the three-figure mark in all the four matches they have played against India in U19 CWCs.

Roy bowled a neat line and length after lively spells from new-ball bowlers Mavi and Nagarkoti kept the PNG batsmen on tenterhooks. Mixing his deliveries well, Roy bowled three batsmen with deliveries that went in with the arm.

The target of 65 was achieved quickly as Shaw hit 12 fours in his 39-ball 57 not out and the floodlights were never needed in the day-night match. India, who defeated Australia by 100 runs in their first game, play their last league match against Zimbabwe here on Friday.

Roy, who idolises India spinner Ravindra Jadeja, said: "I thought there would not be much help in the pitch for bowlers so I decided to concentrate on line and length. I got the desired results and am thankful to the support and guidance I received from the team management."

Shaheen Afridi shines for Pakistan

In the other match of the day, 17-year-old Shaheen Afridi produced the best bowling figures for his country in an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup as two-time former champions Pakistan bounced back in style after their five-wicket loss to Afghanistan with an easy nine-wicket victory over Ireland.

The tall left-arm fast bowler grabbed six for 15, the fifth best figures in the tournament to date, as Ireland were bowled out for 97 in 28.5 overs in a Group D match in Whangarei. Pakistan got to the target in only 8.5 overs to brace up for their last match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Scores in brief

Group B

India beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets, Bay Oval, Tauranga

PNG 64 all out, 21.5 overs (Anukul Roy 5-14, Shivam Mavi 2-16)

India 67 for no loss, eight overs (Prithvi Shaw 57 not out)

Player of the Match: Anukul Roy (India)

Group D

Pakistan beat Ireland by nine wickets, Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Ireland 97 all out, 28.5 overs (Joshua Little 24 not out; Shaheen Afridi 6-15)

Pakistan 98-1, 8.5 overs (Zaid Alam 43 not out, Hassan Khan 27 not out)

Player of the Match: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)