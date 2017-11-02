The festive season appears to have had a positive impact on two-wheeler sales in India. In line with expectations, two-wheeler makers have reported robust growth for October 2017, according to data released by the individual companies on Wednesday.

Royal Enfield

Eicher Motors, makers of Royal Enfield, sold 69,492 units in October 2017, registering a growth of 18 percent, when compared to 59,127 units sold during the same period last year. The domestic sales of Royal Enfield stood at 68,014 units, as against 58,379 units sold in October 2016.

Suzuki

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer - Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan recorded a year-on-year growth of 22.27 percent in October 2017. It sold 50,148 units (46,020 domestic + 4100 exports) last month.

The cumulative figure during the period of April-October, 2017 now stands at 3,31,419 units; an uptake of 38.43 percent from the corresponding figure of 2,39,405 units it had achieved in April-October 2016.

Honda

Honda two wheelers sold a total of 4, 66,535 units in October 2017, posting a marginal dip in its sales, as against 4,92,237 units sold during the corresponding month last year. Domestic sales stood at 4,37,531 units, as opposed to the 4,70,358 units in October 2016.

The company's exports for October 2017 grew 32.57 percent at 29,004 units as opposed to 21,879 units exported during the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto

Pune-based two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto posted a 7 percent growth at 382,464 units in October 2017. The maker had sold 356,168 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales stood at 325,778 units in October 2017, against 307,892 units in the same month last year, registering a 6 percent gowth. Domestic motorcycle sales dipped 1 percent to 211,553 units, compared to 212,997 units in October last year.

TVS

TVS posted sales of 3,17,411 units in October 2017, a 3 percent increase from 3,08,3690 units sold in October last year. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,70,372 units in October as against 2,72,229 units sold in the same month last year.