The year 2017 is nearing its end. Two-wheeler manufacturers had stellar sales during the festive season and most of them carried the positive momentum in the November sales as well. Leading Two-wheeler manufacturers reported robust growth for last month, according to data released by the individual companies on Friday.

Check out how every two-wheeler manufacturer's performance last month.

Royal Enfield

The two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield, posted sales of 70,126 motorcycles last month, recording a growth of 22 percent over the same period last year. The Chennai-based manufacturer sold 57,313 units in November 2016. Domestic sales were at 67,776 units in November, against 55,843 units in the month a year ago, up 21 percent.

Bajaj Auto

Pune-based two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto posted a 21 percent growth in total sales at 326,458 units in November 2017. The automaker sold 269,948 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales (including export) were at 263,970 units, against 237,757 units in the same month last year, up by 11 percent, the company said in a statement. Domestic motorcycle sales surged 2 percent to 141,948 units, compared to 139,765 units in November last year.

Suzuki

Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL) clocked an overall sale of 49,535 units last month. The domestic sales contributed 42,722 units, up from 30,830 units in November 2016, while exports stood at 6,813 units against 5,268 units recorded for the same month last year.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company has registered a sales growth of 12 percent increase from 224,971 units in November 2016 to 251,965 units in the month of November 2017. Domestic two-wheelers recorded growth of 6.1 percent with sales increasing from 191,499 units in November 2016 to 203,138 units in November 2017.