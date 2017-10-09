Salman Khan announced on Monday morning that he is launching sister Arpita Khan Sharma's husband Aayush Sharma in films which will be made under his production house Salman Khan Films (SKF).

Salman confirmed the news himself as he posted on Twitter: "Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma."

And immediately, Karan Johar also welcomed Aayush on Instagram. And within no time, trolls started attacking the star chanting 'nepotism' in the comments.

One user said: "@karanjohar obviously! He is Salman's brother-in-law .. Connections/influences work more than any hard-working ass."

While the other troll said: "Nepotism Ki Jai."

And a troll said: "Welcome another example of #Nepotism#nepotism I have never seen this guy doing anything for becoming an actor after marriage instead of enjoying life having international trips Salman is not less a big nepotistic because he always gives chances to his family members,girlfriends, friends,thr kids. Let the people do thr own hardwork to be in this industry Salman has no right to privilege any one specially.thats totally unhuman."

Well, what do you think?

A report by Bombay Times confirmed that Aayush's film will be helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala (former assistant of director Ali Abbas Zafar).

Aayush Sharma's wife Arpita Khan Sharma, too tweeted, "I'm so happy and excited for you !! I know you will make us all proud. Love you lots @aaysharma! #AayushSharma."

Let's wait and watch for that confirmation by the makers.