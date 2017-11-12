Rishi Kapoor found himself in hot waters again when he voiced his support to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who said that the part of Kashmir held by Islamabad will remain with Pakistan. Abdullah also said that Jammu and Kashmir needed more autonomy and chided those seeking "azadi".

Agreeing with the former J&K chief minister's views on Kashmir, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di."

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

The veteran actor, in his tweet, was referring to his ancestral house in Peshawar, Pakistan which he wishes to visit before dying. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after the 1947 partition.

However, Kapoor's words didn't go down really well with the social media users who assumed that the veteran actor was most possibly drunk while tweeting.

A Twitter user wrote, "So, you are ready to surrender to the aggressor. Due to such meekness, your grandfather was driven out of their ancestral lands. Remember, you would've to leave present abode too, if islamic terrorists have their way. So, be ready to lend shoulder to national cause."

Another user wrote, "Is there any accession or referendum gifting POK to your home land Pakistan? Do tell. We won't surrender our land because @chintskap wants a visa. Why not act in Pak films instead?Just like hordes of wannabes descend on us from there."

"At 65 the man has well and truly lost his marbles! This entire family r irresponsible public figures!!" another user wrote.

"So just because you want to see Pakistan, India should compromise with its sovereignty ?! You can get permanent Visa of Pakistan after this tweet. So get it and Go To Hell," another user wrote.

What do you think about Rishi Kapoor's views? Do let us know in comments.