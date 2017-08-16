On Independence Day, Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame made her singing debut with Vande Mataram and her mesmerising and soulful voice left people with goose bumps.

The video was posted by the actress on her Twitter handle, with the caption that read: "On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day." Within 24 hours, Hina's video went viral online.

The popular actress, who is currently seen performing daredevil stunts in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, is thrilled that a lot of people complimented her saying her voice doesn't need auto-tuning. She is now planning to take music professionally and make an album.

"I do plan to sing in the future and professionally, if I get a chance. Honestly, I met so many musicians yesterday, and otherwise also, people have told me my voice doesn't need auto-tuning and my voice is so good that if I haven't learnt music, I should. So, I am thinking of taking up music professionally," the actress told The Indian Express.

On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day??Watch it at 1:30PM on @News18India @DeshKaDevar pic.twitter.com/i2x3ereSxR — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 15, 2017

Fans too are heaping praises on the talented actress and have also revealed how they can't get enough of the song. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

swati khanna: "Waoooooo it's treat 2 hear vande matram in ur voice on independence day can't express in worlds 2day how I feel after hearing u so proud man"

HinaonKKK: "Take a bow It's amazinggg"

vandana: "Just watched it & have recorded on my phone also, Such a soulful voice you have,Very well done , loved it, My whole family clapped for you,P"

LOVE U HINA DI ❤‏: "Diiiii aapne itnaaaaa itnaaaaa itnaaaaa superbbbb gaya hai ki words me batana mushkil hai..aapki aawaz sunkar mere kaan thakte hi nai kabhi❤"

Sameer Vittala: "God Bless you Child. You are a true inspiration for Many Indians and in particular girls of India."