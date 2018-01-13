Former players, cricket experts and fans were shocked and disappointed at the exclusion of India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second Test against South Africa at Centurion's Supersport Park today (January 13).

India went into the match with three changes. Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Bhuvneshwar made way for KL Rahul, Parthiv Patel and Ishant Sharma.

After losing the toss, captain Virat Kohli said Saha had a hamstring niggle and hence replaced by Parthiv. On Ishant's selection he said the tall Delhi bowler got the nod ahead of Bhuvneshwar for "extra boune" on a brownish surface.

The 27-year-old Bhuvneshwar had given India a dream start in the opening Test when he snuffed out three South African batsmen. They were reduced to 12/3 but recovered to win the match by 72 runs. Bhuvneshwar was impressive with the ball taking 4/87 and 2/33. He also scored 25 and 13 not out.

While he was expected to start for the second Test, Kohli and the team management opted to pick the XI based on the conditions. Hence Bhuvneshwar missed out. Ishant's pace and bounce won over Bhuvneshwar's swing.

The decision did not go down well on social media. "Bhuvi" was trending on the micro-blogging website Twitter. Many questioned the logic behind this move. Only time will tell whether it was right or not.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter

Bhuvi’s form comes with ‘conditions apply’. Since the pitch is expected to offer more bounce than lateral movement...therefore, Ishant plays. #SAvsIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 13, 2018

"Perception isn't the truth but it's bigger than truth these days" And may be that's why Bhuvi isn't a part of playing 11. #IndvSAonSonyTen3 — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) January 13, 2018

Unconfirmed reports that Bhuvi failed to lift 470 kg in gym last night. Captain Fitness & team management couldn't take the risk in case of a rhino attack on the field. Sensible. — Aayush (@slicesofIife) January 13, 2018

Can't believe Bhuvi has been dropped. Horses for courses approach of going with Ishant? But dropping the bowler who opened out the game for you in the 1st test & also looked rock solid with the bat in the lower order? Sathyama Kohli ah purinjikave mudila. #IndvsSA — Srini Mama ? (@SriniMama16) January 13, 2018

Thread for Test 2, day one: A very puzzled thread, that is. Saha gets a convenient niggle. Bhuvi, who got you in the game at Newlands, is out. KL for Dhawan is the only call that makes sense. And? Rahane remains out. Oh well. Pig-headedness is *not* a virtue. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) January 13, 2018

What, no Bhuvi? Mind boggles. Team selection is almost as exciting as the first session. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) January 13, 2018

@BhuviOfficial left out..you are kidding me??? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

Staggered by the exclusion of Bhuvaneswar. Staggered. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2018

Ishant Sharma in for Bhuvi.

Rohit Sharma again gets the chance over Rahane.



I think Anushka Sharma selecting the playing XI on this tour.#INDvSA — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 13, 2018

But Rohit was kept in the team as per Kohli on the basis of form & now Bhuvi kept out because the conditions don’t suit him despite bowling well in the prev one? https://t.co/7sy38S4NEq — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) January 13, 2018

Seriously surprised at the exclusion of #Bhuvi from the playing XI. Ishant is always a gamble. Hope it pays off. — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 13, 2018

Virat Kohli loves the name “ Sharma” alot. (After his marriage) Another Sharma included in playing XI in place of dangerous Bhuvi. #SAVIND — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) January 13, 2018

India dropping Bhuvi makes about as much sense as Trump's foreign policies. #SAvIND — Dennis Markram (@DennisCricket_) January 13, 2018

Drops Bhuvi because of conditions but keeps Rohit in the side due to his form #Kohli #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/KYmXuJ9AWF — Nikhil Mane ??? (@nikhiltait) January 13, 2018

