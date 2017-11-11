If you ever wanted to use all your names, titles and suffixes on Twitter's display name, now it's the time to shine. Now, Twitter supports display name up to 50 characters in length, so don't worry if you have a really big name.

Announcing the change late Thursday, Twitter said, "Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis."

Moreover, now users have the privilege to change their username -- the handle beginning with "@" that other people use to mention users -- the limit there remains at 15 characters. This will also help people to tag and track other users easily.

Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017

Twitter makes this announcement days after officially replacing its 140-character tweet limit with a new 280-character limit.

Since Twitter has such a large number of issues, it's getting a great deal of criticism for presenting highlights that appear to be minor in comparison.

According to The Verge, Twitter keeps on struggling with abuse and badgering on its site, fake accounts made a great impact on US Presidential Elections and in addition, accounts made by terrorist organizations to spread publicity.

Recently, Twitter had to suspend its verification process when it faced backlash after verifying the account of the leader of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally.

A few users even exploited the platform's username extension by changing their names to include "#wouldpreferthatyoubannazis."