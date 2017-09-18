She came, she saw, she conquered and she did it like a queen. Priyanka Chopra looked like a boss in that Balmain white feathery gown at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Presenting the award for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award with Blackish star Anthony Anderson, the Quantico star stole most of the attention on stage.

However, a small mishap happened right before the actress took the centre stage. The Emmy announcer, unfortunately, mispronounced the Baywatch star's second name. "And now the Emmy-nominated star producer of Blackish, Anthony Anderson and from Quantico, Priyanka Chopa," announced the presenter as the duo walked on stage.

Fans were quick to note that the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva was introduced as Priyanka Chopa and not Chopra. While this did not quiet affect Chopra, the mispronunciation did not go down well with her fans.

Many took to Twitter and pointed out the mistake. A fan questioned if it was really that difficult for the announcer to pronounce her name. "Hey #Emmys is @priyankachopra's name REALLY that hard to pronounce? CHO-PRA !! Not "Choppa" My Nana would be so pissed right now," a user wrote.

Another reminded the Emmys, "There's an 'R' in Priyanka's last name, announcer. #Emmys"

This isn't the first time that such a thing has happened with Priyanka. In the past, she was confused with Deepika Padukone. Paparazzi assumed that the actress walking out of the airport was Priyanka when it was xXx: Xander Cage actress Deepika.

The actress looked stunning on the Emmys stage despite her TV show, Quantico, was not nominated for any category this year. Priyanka joined the list of presenters which included Big Little Lies' stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Oscar winner Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Seth Meyers and Dolly Parton to name a few.