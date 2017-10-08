"Scientists studying longest living mammals, bowhead whales, found for a long life what is needed is a slow metabolism and not wives who fast," tweeted actress Twinkle Khanna on the occassion of Karva Chauth, October 8. The tweet ends with a smilie. And you know what she meant.

This is not the first time the actress has hit out at the practice of women fasting for the longevity of their husband. It's clearly not working, the gods are not really listening, she said recently.

It was at the first edition of Vogue's Women of the Year awards where Twinkle won the 'Vogue Opinion Maker of the Year' award.

During her speech, Twinkle said: "Millions of Indian women fast for their husband's long life every Karva Chauth. My dear friend who just won an award does immortalize this in his movies (ref to Karan Johar) but I don't think that our 3,033 gods are really listening. Because when the mortality charts show up, there are 147 countries above us where their men outlive our good old Indian dudes. So, ladies stop because it's clearly not working."

She also took a take on mother-in-laws and said: "God could not be everywhere so he created mothers and the devil could not be everywhere so he created mother-in-laws. Having said that I feel like I am going to be a terrible one."

Twinkle shared the 10 most important lessons she has learnt over the past decade.

"It's true that we get more comfortable in our skin as we get older but that's also because the poor thing is not as tight as it once used to be," she said.

She then took a sarcastic dig at the government's decision to tax sanitary napkins as part of the newly improvised GST regulations. "We don't need GST on our sanitary pads. What we need instead is an alarm inside it - not a vibrating one - that'll set us off on a different path altogether, but an alarm nonetheless that warns us of imminent overflow and saves us the 100 trips we make to the bathroom just to check."

Scientists studying longest living mammals,bowhead whales found for a long life what is needed is a slow metabolism & not wives who fast:) — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 8, 2017

Twinkle Khanna recently had took a stand in the ongoing Kangana Ranaut - Hrithik Roshan war, as she took the former's side. She tweeted saying: "Godspeed my friend."