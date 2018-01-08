Adding some bling to the festive season, TVS Motor Company had launched the Victor Premium Edition in September last year. The automaker has now added freshness to the range with the launch of two matte-finish colour options.

The two new colours — Matte Blue (with white) and Matte Silver (with red) are complemented by chrome detailing on the visor and a dual-tone beige seat.

In addition to the new colours, the Premium Edition of the motorcycle is available with a disc brake and a variant in black colour with yellow graphics and red with gold graphics. The TVS Victor Matte series has been priced at Rs 55,890 (ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Victor Premium Edition also flaunts a body-coloured pillion handle while chrome details spice up the side panels. The gold detailing on the engine cover case lends a premium feel to the motorcycle.

There are no changes under the hood. It is powered by the same 109.7cc Ecothrust oil-cooled engine tuned to deliver the 9.6bhp of power at 7500rpm with a torque of 9.4Nm at 6000rpm. The mill comes mated to a four-speed unit and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 72kmpl.

The Victor's fuel tank comes with eight litres of capacity. The motorcycle is built on a single cradle tubular frame and features 1,260mm wheelbase along with 175mm ground clearance.

The commuter bike is 1,980mm long, 1,090mm tall, and 750mm wide. The Victor employs telescopic front suspension and five-step adjustable hydraulic series spring suspension in the rear.

The regular TVS Victor is offered with both disc and drum brakes and six colours — Zestful Red, Generous Grey, Blissful Blue, Balanced Black Red, Serene Silver and Beatific Black Silver. It has been priced from Rs 52,810 (ex-showroom Delhi).