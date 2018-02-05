TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Motor Company has forayed into the 125cc scooter segment of India by launching Ntorq 125 on Monday, February 5 in Chennai. The stylish scooter has been priced at Rs 58,750, ex-showroom Delhi and comes with a host of connectivity options that will certainly attract the young generation.  

Sporty design - The TVS Ntorq125 features a sharp and aggressive style with a signature LED tail lamp. The sharp cuts on the front apron accentuate the overall appeal of the scooter and give it a sporty stance. A sporty stub muffler, aggressive headlamp cluster, textured floorboard and diamond-cut alloy wheels are the other major attractions of the TVS Ntorq 125.

Powerful specifications - The Ntorq 125 comes with superior performance honed by TVS Racing DNA, claims TVS. The new scooter is powered by new-gen CVTi-REVV 124.79cc 3-valve, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 9.4PS of power at 7,500rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The performance scooter has a rated top speed of 95kmph and it also boasts of a throaty exhaust note.

Connectivity galore : TVS Ntorq 125 is the first scooter featuring company's SmartXonnect. This Bluetooth-enabled technology is paired to Ntorq mobile app and it provides first-in-segment additions like the fully digital speedo metre, navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap timer, phone battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip metre and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

Cycle parts: The Ntorq 125 is fitted with wide 110 x 80 x 12-spec tubeless tyres along with Telescopic Suspension up front and Gas filled Hydraulic type coil spring shock absorber at the rear. A 220mm disc takes care of braking at the front while the rear gets a 130mm drum set up.

Dimensions and weight – The Ntorq 125 measures 1865mm in length, 710mm in width and 1160mm in height. The new scooter has 1285mm wheelbase, 155mm ground clearance and 116.1kg of kerb weight.

Colour - TVS will offer the Ntorq 125 in four matte colour options – Yellow, White, Green and Red.