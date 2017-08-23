TVS Motor Company is gearing up for a new product launch. The company has not divulged any details on the upcoming model while the teaser image has been captioned "Attention all auto enthusiasts out there! Get ready, something exciting is coming your way."

Attention all auto enthusiasts out there! Get ready, something exciting is coming your way. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/dUQgkZpfdK — TVS Motor Company (@TVSMotor) August 22, 2017

Biking enthusiasts are waiting for the Apache RTR 200 FI with ABS for quite long time. The model has been unveiled in January 2016 while launch of the model kept on postponing. The teaser might be hinting at the imminent launch of the ABS equipped Apache RTR 200 FI.

The company has also launched a dedicated website for Apache RTR 200 FI with ABS and that cements the rumours. TVS was reportedly delaying launch of FI, ABS version of the Apache due to high demand in export markets. With the production increased, company will be able to balance the output for domestic as well as global markets now.

Apache RTR 200 FI with ABS will be powered by the same 197.75cc oil-cooled engine. While the carburetted version makes 20.3bhp, the fuel injected version will churn out 21bhp at 8500 rpm. In both the variants, torque output will remain the same at 18.1Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine will be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

In another scenario, the teaser image will be precursor to the new flagship motorcycle of TVS. The model has been previewed as Akula 310 concept at Auto Expo 2016 and rumoured to get the name Apache RR310S. The sport bike will draw power from the a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill is expected to churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque.