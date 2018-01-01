TVS' retro-themed variant of its popular scooter model Jupiter will get a new colour shade in India in 2018. TVS Jupiter Classic has been spied in new Matte Brown colour, which is now reportedly available for purchase for the same price as the current Sunlit Ivory body colour. It is retailed at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom).

The Jupiter Classic new model gets brown body colour with chrome backrest and 'classic-edition' decals. The seats get dual-tone beige and brown theme. Other features of the new edition are the same as the previous model. It features chrome covered round ORVM, windscreen and cushioned backrest.

The Classic variant features smart USB charger and comfortable dual-tone seat. The Jupiter Classic is based on the Jupiter ZX and comes with disc brake at front and Sync Braking System (when the rider pulls the rear brake lever, it also applies some amount of brake on front wheels) as standard.

The Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7,500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5,500rpm. The scooter flaunts an Econometer with Eco Mode and Power Mode. The engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

TVS is also testing the 110cc Dazz in India. The Dazz is currently being sold in the Indonesian market. TVS is expected to launch two new scooters in early this year. Rumours are rife that one could be the feature-loaded Graphite scooter and the second could be the new Dazz. TVS is also testing an electric scooter in the country, which is likely to make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.

