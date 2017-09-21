TVS has added new Matte Red colour motorbikes to its Apache RTR series in India ahead of the festival season in the country. The new Matte Red colour variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 come at a premium of Rs 1,000 over their regular variants.

The Red Matte colour of the Apache RTR 160 and 180 is purely a cosmetic update to welcome the festive season. In addition to the new red splash, RTR 160 gets red rim stickers while the 180 comes with white rim stickers.

Mechanically, the TVS Apache RTR 160 and 180 continue to be powered by the same engines. The Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7cc single cylinder engine, which churn out 15.2bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 13.1 Nm at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the RTR 180 draws power from a 177.4cc single cylinder engine that gives 17.03bhp at 8,500rpm and 15.5Nm at 6,500rpm. Both engines come mated to a five-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Matte Red version costs Rs 77,865 while the rear disc version is priced at Rs 80,194. Its bigger sibling the Apache RTR 180 in Matte Red comes with a price tag of Rs 81,833 (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS is also expected to launch its much-awaited Apache RR 310S, the production version of Akula 310 concept in India soon. The latest reports suggest that TVS intends to launch the Akula 310 production version in November this year. Akula, which refers to shark in Russian, is powered by a 310cc engine, capable of producing 34bhp of power and is mated to a six-speed gearbox.