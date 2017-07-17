Even as bike maker TVS Motors continues to fine tune its upcoming model, Apache RR 310S, on the Indian roads, the prototype of the motorcycle has been once again caught on camera. This time, Apache RR 310S, a bike based on the concept Akula 310, is seen in the company of BMW G 310 R and Benelli TNT 300.

The TVS Apache RR 310S has been spied upon numerous occasions before while testing on the Indian terrains. The latest video of the Apache RR 310S appeared on the Facebook page of Rushlane. The bike has been depicted benchmarked with its rivals BMW G 310 R and Benelli TNT 300

Though there is still no word on the launch of TVS Apache RR 310S in India, if emerging reports are anything to go by, it could take place during the festive month of September. However, the bike has been linked with several launch dates since it made its appearance as a concept at the Auto Expo last year. While Benelli TNT 300 is already in India, the launch of the G 310 R is awaited.

TVS Apache RR 310S is made in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad and is expected to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. The Akula 310 will share some of its features with the BMW G 310 R. At the heart of the Apache RR 310S will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock.

The new Akula will feature twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The Apache RR 310S is likely to get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as optional.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.5 lakh.