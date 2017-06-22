The web is awash with information on the upcoming TVS motorcycle based on the Akula 310 concept. The word on the street is the bike will be monikered TVS Apache RR 310S and has been spied while testing since last year, keeping biking enthusiasts on the tenterhooks.

The bike, made in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad, could finally ride into the showrooms in India. The latest reports indicate the new Apache RR 310S will be launched in the country by mid-July. However, the company is yet to make any official announcement on the launch of the new fully faired motorcycle. As for its pricing, industry insiders speculate the price to be around the Rs. 1.5 lakh.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3, the TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. The Akula 310 will share some of its features with the BMW G 310 R. At the heart of the Apache RR 310S will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock.

The new Akula will feature twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The Apache RR 310S is likely to get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as optional.