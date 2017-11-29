TVS Motor Company is set to launch its flagship motorcycle — the production version of the Akula 310 concept — on December 6.

Though the company has not revealed the name of the motorcycle yet, rumours suggest the supersport motorcycle will be called the Apache RR 310S.

The company has also reserved the price of the new motorcycle for the launch next month. Meanwhile, a report in Rushlane claims TVS will position its upcoming bike in a way that it takes on KTM RC200 on the pricing front.

The RC200 is priced around Rs 1.7 lakh, ex-showroom Mumbai, and it is safe to assume that the Apache RR 310S will get a price tag below Rs 2 lakh.

The patent image and then the leaked brochure image of the new Apache suggest the motorcycle will be a committed track machine. The images also tell us it will have a sporty riding position to satiate the racing bike enthusiast.

Moreover, the hashtag TVS is using for the promotion of new bike is #PureRacecraft.

The design sketch shows a V-shaped indentation between the headlights which looks like an inspiration from BMW S1000RR's frontal air intake. Its beefier fairing and a slim tail-end also seem to have been inspired by the bigger BMW models.

The Apache RR 310S is expected to share its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with BMW G 310 R. The motorcycle will draw power from a 310cc engine mated to a six-speed gearbox.

It is expected to churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The Apache RR310S will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

Being the flagship bike from TVS, the Apache RR310S will packed USD front and ABS as standard. The concept bike had a stiff space frame chassis, lightweight carbon-fibre bodywork, digital speedometer, on-board gyro cameras and a steering damper. The features are expected to continue in the production-spec.