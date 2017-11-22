The wait is over. TVS Motor Company's much-awaited flagship model — the Apache RR 310S—will be launched in India on December 6. The motorcycle, which made its appearance as Akula 310 concept at the Auto Expo last year has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad.

Also read: Have you noted THIS change in upcoming TVS Apache RR 310S aka Akula 310?

When launched it is expected to be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS. TVS Apache RR 310S has made several appearances online through spy images and videos in the past one year, with the latest one being the brochure scan images of the model confirming its production name as Apache RR 310S.

Powering the new TVS offering will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Apache RR 310S shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with BMW G 310 R. The engine will churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock.

Also read: Hero to launch 110cc Passion Pro on December 18

The new Akula will feature twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), large windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The Apache RR 310S is likely to get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as optional.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3, TVS Apache RR 310S is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh.