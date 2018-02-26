TVS Motor Company launched its first full-faired motorcycle, the Apache RR 310, for Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) on December 6. The motorcycle has been pitted against the hugely popular KTM RC 390, which costs Rs 2.25 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Though the affordable price was expected to attract more buyers towards the TVS offering, the January sales numbers indicate KTM 390 series' supremacy is unchallenged.

TVS sold only 242 units of the Apache RR 310 in January 2018 while the combined sales of KTM 390 Duke and RC series stood at 1,041 units, reports Cartoq.

Though there are no separate sales numbers for KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke, it is clear that Apache RR 310 is yet to make a mark in the burgeoning segment, which is the domain of the Austrian bike-maker.

Then again, it is too early to say that the Apache RR 310 is struggling in front of KTM RC 390.

TVS sells the Apache RR 310 only via selected 51 dealerships while KTM dealerships are found in every nook and corner of the country. Hence the delivery of the Apache RR 310 is limited now. The real picture will be visible once TVS expands the availability of the Apache RR 310 to more cities.

The expansion of the dealerships by TVS is expected to be complete by the end of 2018. By then, KTM is expected to bring the new generation of the RC 390 and Duke 390 to India. This is expected to intensify the battle.

TVS Apache RR 310 boasts of superior performance and an expressive design. It is powered by a 312cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 34hp of power and 27.3Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The KTM 390 series, on the other hand, uses a 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled BS-IV compliant engine that produces 43bhp of power and 36Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox. The KTM machines flaunt slipper clutch and ride-by-wire technology.