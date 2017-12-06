UPDATE: TVS new Apache RR 310 has been priced in India at Rs 2.05 lakh.

12.25 pm: TVS aims to sell 10,000 units of the Apache RR 310 in a year.

12.22 pm: Bookings for TVS Apache RR 310 to begin from tomorrow and the deliveries are expected to commence by December-end.

TVS Apache RR 310 specs

312cc single cylinder engine

Power: 34 hp at 9700 rpm, torque: 27.3 Nm at 7700 rpm

Top speed: 160kmph

Acceleration: 0-60kmph in 2.9 secs

Transmission: 6-speed gearbox

Dual channel ABS

Bi-LED twin projector headlamps

Michelin Tyres

Electronic fuel injection

12.04 pm: TVS Apache RR 310 breaks cover! Looks excellent.

11.57 am: TVS launches its new #pureracecraft Apache RR 310 in India. Prices to be revealed shortly.

11.55 am: And there you go! The much-awaited TVS Apache RR 310 is being launched.

11.54 am: 0-60kmph in 2.93 seconds

Top speed- 160kmph, yes that is the number.

11.48 am: TVS Apache RR 310 has been tested extensively to make it a pure race craft machine.

11.42 am: It's the 10th anniversary of Apache and 35th anniversary of TVS Racing. Congratulations TVS. It has been an enviable journey so far. Keep it going!

11.35 am: TVS Racing began its journey 35 years ago with 50cc moped, recalls Arun Siddarth, VP marketing, premium motorcycles and TVS Racing.

11.32 am: TVS Motor forays into the premium category for the first time with the Apache RR 310.

11.31 am: TVS Apache RR 310 is about to get launched.

11.30 am: Remember Akula 310 from Auto Expo last year? Yes, this is the production version of that christened as Apache RR 310.

11.26 am: TVS Apache RTR is one of the fastest growing brands in the global two-wheeler market, says Sudarshan.

11.24 am: Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company takes over the proceedings on stage.

11.22 am: KN Radhakrishan, President & CEO of TVS takes to the stage to address the gathering.

11.21 am: TVS Apache RR 310 launch event begins.

It's 11.13 am. The excitement is in the air. TVS to reveal the prices of Apache RR 310 Soon. We are waiting.

11.10 am: But worry not! We are right here at the launch to ensure you get all the live updates from the floor. Stay tuned.

11.08 am: Oops! Something has gone wrong with the LIVE telecast. Let's hope TVS will fix it soon.

11.07 am: We are all excited to see how TVS will turn out with its new offering. We will get the answer shortly.

11.02 am: A look at the side panel of the new Apache RR 310. It gets '35 years of TVS Racing' stickers and graphics on ravishing red colour.

11.00 am: Stay tuned. The launch proceedings are about to begin.

10.55 am: The stage is all set to welcome the new #pureracecraft and the countdown begins!

10.50 am: It is expected to get USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension and disc brakes at both ends.

10.45 am: The Apache RR 310 will get 313 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine that can churn out 34 bhp at 9500 rpm and a peak torque of 28 Nm at 7500 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

10.40 am: The launch event of new Apache RR 310 will begin from 11.00 am today. Stay tuned. More updates coming soon.

10.35 am: The Apache RR 310 is based on BMW G 310 R and shares its engine, frame, swingarm, forks, brakes, wheels and controls with this motorcycle.

10.30 am: TVS Apache RR 310 started its journey as Akula 310 concept at the Auto Expo 2016.

The wait is over. The biking enthusiasts in India can finally set their eyes on the new race-bread motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310. After a long wait and much anticipation, the flagship Apache RR 310 will be launched in India on Wednesday, December 6.

The Apache RR 310 originally showcased as Akula 310 concept at the Auto Expo 2016 has been developed in partnership with German two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad. Apache RR 310 made its appearances online time and again through spy images and videos with the latest one being from the Madras Motor Race Track, near Chennai, where it is going to be launched today.

Powering the Apache RR 310 will be the same 310cc engine of BMW G 310, which can churn out 34hp of power and 28Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Apache RR 310 will be the fastest and most powerful motorcycle from the house of TVS.

TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to come with body-coloured frames and the pillion footpegs are made of aluminium for weight reduction. Other features expected include are twin headlamp unit with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), windscreen, multi-info instrument cluster and LED tail lamps. The bike will feature front upside down suspension and rear mono shock. The motorcycle is expected to get ABS as standard.

To be pitted against KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha YZF-R3, TVS Apache RR 310 is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.7 lakh.

Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates from the launch floor of the new TVS Apache RR 310.