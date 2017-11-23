Bigg Boss 11 is once again in top 10 list of most-watched shows with impressive numbers in Week 46 (November 11-17) of 2017.

As per BARC (Broadcast Audience Report Council, India) report, Bigg Boss 11 grabbed the eighth rank with 5.1 million viewership in urban areas.

After ranking 12th for two consecutive weeks, the controversial reality show managed to take a big jump and grab the eighth position in Week 46.

Exposed: Top 5 lies by Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11 house [VIDEOS]

Also, in terms of its numbers, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 witnessed a massive growth as compared to its previous impressions.

Looks like the double elimination of Sabyasachi Satpathy and Mehjabi Siddiqui, followed by Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sharing the bed and getting cozy with each other managed to spice up the show in Week 46.

Also, lovebirds Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma 'mistake' in the bathroom made the show extra spicy and kept viewers hooked to the show.

As far as other shows are concerned, Kundali Bhagya remained at the top with 7.5 million viewership while its parent show Kumkum Bhagya missed the number one slot by a small margin (7.4 million).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that managed to secure the second spot the previous week, slipped to the third position in Week 46 with 6.6 million views.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udaan got the fourth, fifth and sixth position, respectively.

As for the ranking of television channels among urban areas, Colors TV secured the No 1 position, while Zee TV grabbed the second spot, followed by Star Plus, Sony SAB, Star Bharat and Sony Entertainment Television.

The other top channels are Sony Pal, &TV, Zee Anmol and Rishtey.