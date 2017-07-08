After actress Marilyn Monroe's house, now rapper Tupac Shakur's mansion has been put on sale, but it remains to be seen whether the rapper's mansion will fetch a whopping amount like the actress' home did.

Tupac, who was popularly known as 2Pac, lived in a lavish Mediterranean-style mansion in Woodland Hills, California, before he was shot in 1996. More than 20 years after his death, the mansion is now up for sale for $2.6 million.

The six-bedroom mansion has five bathrooms, multiple fireplaces, maids quarters, Jack & Jill bathrooms and walk-in closets, according to reports. The mansion has a concrete slab that is hand-etched with Outlawz, the name of American hip hop group founded by Tupac, and Let no man separate what we create, lyrics from his single Made N****z.

The backyard of the 6,000 sq ft mansion, which was renovated for around $1 million, also has a unique salt-water pool and spa, fire pit, covered patio with wood-burning fireplace, and a full kitchen and bar.

"This is someone's chance to own a piece of music history, tucked away in Woodland Hills," Mark Hermann, Keller Williams Realty, told the Daily News. "There are little engravings all over the concrete."

There was also a concrete with Machiavelli engraved on it and it was later made into a coffee table by Leor (DJ Lethal) Dimant from Limp Bizkit.

"He took that one piece, but he left the rest of the concrete," Hermann said.

Tupac moved into the Mediterranean-style mansion in 1995 after his release from prison and a year before he was murdered. He leased the house and lived with his fiancé Kidada Jones, the daughter of Quincy Jones, according to a Vanity Fair article published in 1997.

The rapper was in a negotiation with the owner of the mansion to purchase the property when he was shot in Las Vegas in 1996. Tupac was shot on the night of September 7, 1996, and he passed away six days later.