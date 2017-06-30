Conspiracy theories surrounding iconic rapper Tupac Shakur (2Pac) continue to do the rounds even now. 2Pac died in 1996, but a photo has sparked rumours that the rapper might be alive and doing well in Cuba.

A video title "2Pac found alive" has surfaced online that claims that a private investigator named Mak has found out that the rapper lives in Cuba. According to the video, the investigator was sent to Cuba around six months ago and managed to take a photo of Tupac.

"Mak was held by the Cuban police for 24 hours and all his reports, video equipment was seized, but before they did that he sent one last email," the message in the video read.

The video then shows an email that claims to have Tupac's house in Cuba and interview of a garage manager who reportedly fixed 2Pac's cars. The third attachment in the email claims to show Tupac waiting for his car from the garage. The photo is blurry and does not show the man's face clearly, leaving everyone in doubts.

Several YouTube users commented on the video saying that the photo is fake and the rapper is not alive. "I find it funny that all the pictures are clear as day but the one picture of supposedly 2Pac is blurry as fuck. Lol," a user commented.

"OH MY GOD... STOP THIS MADNESS! FAKE PHOTOS, FAKE VIDEOS, FAKE... EVERYTHING! JUST STOP! AND FOR Y'ALL WATCHING, PLEASE WAKE UP! WE ALL BELIEVED HE WAS STILL ALIVE, BUT NOW IT'S TIME TO STOP," another user said.

"Bro wtf this dumb asf. Before no one knew who tupac was until the movie came out now yall bumping his music and advertising false information smh yall went to far with this ''TUPAC IS ALIVE'' shit no disrespect I love tupac and always have but this is just doing to much smh," another user said.

Tupac was shot on the night of September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and he died six days later. The police officer who was present on the scene previously clarified "Tupac alive" rumours and said that the rapper is dead.

Chris Carroll, dismissing all the theories, said that he was there the night when Tupac was shot 20 years ago.

"Tupac is dead. I saw him lose consciousness and lose his life 20 years ago. I still find it astonishing that fans and people believe that Tupac is alive. This new video does nothing to change my mind. There are look-alikes all over the world and this may be another one or a hoax," Carroll told Mail Online.

Last year, a selfie had gone viral that showed a man with a close resemblance to the rapper. The man was wearing a red bandana (scarf) on his head just like Tupac and that sparked the speculation that he might be alive.

In 2014, reports had claimed that the rapper was spotted with several Hollywood celebrities, including Beyonce Knowles and Janet Jackson, but the reports turned out to a hoax.