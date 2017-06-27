Tupac Shakur, one of the greatest rappers of all time, passed away two decades ago, but he continues to make headlines for several reasons. The rapper, who is popularly known as 2 Pac, was shot on the night of September 7, 1996, and died six days later.

New shocking details claim that 2Pac was assaulted in prison during his nine-month stay in jail. The rapper was arrested on sexual assault case in 1995. According to reports, six prisoners in the jail assaulted him. This controversial part of his life was supposed to get featured in his biopic All Eyez on Me, but the scene did not make it to the final cut.

But this is not the only crazy fact about Tupac's life. Read below 7 other crazy facts about one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Tupac Shakur's name

Tupac Shakur is popular as 2Pac, but his real name is Lesane Parish Crooks. His mother, Afeni Shakur, changed his name to Tupac Amaru Shakur after some problem with his father. He was named after Túpac Amaru II, the leader of the massive Andean uprising.

Tupac's mother was in jail when she was five months pregnant with the rapper

Tupac's mother Afeni, who was an active member of the Black Panther party, was arrested on charges of "conspiracy against the United States government and New York landmarks" when she was five months pregnant with the rapper. She was acquitted and one month after that Tupac was born in the East Harlem section of Manhattan, New York.

Tupac auditioned for a role in Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump

The rapper auditioned for the role Bubba in Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. However, it is not known why he couldn't get the part.

"We went to the Chelsea Movie Theater to see Forest Gump and then we ate dinner around the corner in an Italian restaurant. He wanted to see Forest Gump because he read for the part of "Bubba." I was in total shock, I couldn't believe who I was on a date with," a woman said in an interview describing her first date with Tupac.

Reuters

Tupac's lucky number

While most of the people consider 13 as an unlucky number, for Tupac it turned out to be the lucky number. Tupac's fourth studio album and his last – All Eyez on Me – was released on February 13, 1996. It was his second album to hit the top chart on Billboard 200 selling more than 566,000 copies in the first week. On the same day, his number one pop single – How Do U Want It? –topped the Hot 100.

Tupac was shot 5 times

2Pac was shot five times in New York on November 30, 1994. Dexter Isaac confessed that he robbed Tupac and shot him five times on the orders of record executive James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond.

Instagram

Tupac had to take HIV test

Tupac's brother Mopreme Shakur confirmed that Tupac was asked to take HIV test before kissing Janet Jackson in the film Poetic Justice. The rapper also in an interview had said the makers of the film asked him to take AIDS test.

Tupac was engaged when he died

The rapper was once married to Keisha Morris, but they got divorced after one year of their marriage. Later, he was engaged to the American record producer Quincy Jones' daughter Kidada Jones.